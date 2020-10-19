Over 1000 drivers have taken part in it, 100s of races have been disputed, while the overtaking, the thrills and the fun are incalculable.
We are talking about the Ferrari Challenge, the most renowned single-marque championship, that has been bringing together dream cars and esteemed clients on the world’s most picturesque tracks since 1993. A competition for those who, not satisfied with just driving their Ferraris on the road, feel the urge to compete in top-level sprint races. The Ferrari Challenge is divided into three continental series: Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific series, which celebrated its inaugural season in 2011. A further English national series was added in 2019.
Challenge races are always hard fought and battle-filled, allowing the driver to fully savour the excitement that only the track can provide, but all within a framework of total professionalism, from the technical point of view, and with maximum safety. The three championships are, in fact, homologated by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).
Each series is divided into four main categories, the Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am, Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am, based on the level of competitiveness of drivers. This produces four winners in each race, with top entertainment guaranteed for both spectators at the track as well as viewers watching from home. Given that the series is broadcast in over ninety countries worldwide, it also provides significant potential visibility to any of the drivers’ sponsors.