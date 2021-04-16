Josef Schumacher, Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Josef
SCHUMACHER
1
standings
Josef
Schumacher
GER
country
ferrari challenge
2020
debut year
5
seasons
career
3.7
average points
0
titles
numbers
122.00
points overall
38
race contested
66 in 2023 Coppa Shell AM Europe
best season for points won
5th May 2024, Mugello Race-2
last race
5° in 2023, Coppa Shell AM Europe
best season
8° in Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race-1 2021
first top 10
current
season
challenge Europe
Eberlein - Schumacher Racing
team
188
race number
--
position
career
10
5
1
2.63%
2
2.63%
3
5.26%
4
7.89%
5
5.26%
6
15.79%
7
7.89%
8
15.79%
9
0%
10
5.26%
position
1
1
2
3
2
6
3
6
0
2
driver
results
podium finishes
10.53%
Finishes outside top ten
23.68%
Top ten finishes
68.42%
retirements
7.89%
personal
performance
Wins
2.63%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
2.63%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
3
