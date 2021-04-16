Ferrari logo
    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Josef SCHUMACHER

    Josef Schumacher, Ferrari Challenge Driver
    1standings

    Josef Schumacher

    • GER
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    3.7
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    122.00
    points overall
    38
    race contested
    • 66 in 2023 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 5th May 2024, Mugello Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in 2023, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race-1 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • challenge Europe
    • Eberlein - Schumacher Racing
      team
    • 188
      race number
    • --
      position

    career

    10
    5
    1
    2.63%
    2
    2.63%
    3
    5.26%
    4
    7.89%
    5
    5.26%
    6
    15.79%
    7
    7.89%
    8
    15.79%
    9
    0%
    10
    5.26%
    position
    1
    1
    2
    3
    2
    6
    3
    6
    0
    2

    driver results

    podium finishes
    10.53%
    Finishes outside top ten
    23.68%
    Top ten finishes
    68.42%
    retirements
    7.89%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2.63%
    pole positions
    0%
    fastest laps
    2.63%
