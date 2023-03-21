Logo Content

Ferrari Challenge Driver

1standings

james owen

  • GBR
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
1.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
3.00
points overall
2
race contested
  • 26th March 2023, Valencia Race-2
    last race
  • 7° in Valencia Race-1 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Trofeo Pirelli AM
    challenge Europe
  • Meridien Modena
    team
  • 26
    race number
  • 8
    position
  • 3.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
50%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
50%
retirements
50%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
