Ferrari Challenge Driver
ですけ
1
standings
deske
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2013
debut year
8
seasons
career
8.27
average points
0
titles
numbers
198.50
points overall
24
race contested
44.5 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli 458 APAC
best season for points won
2nd July 2023, Fuji Race-2
last race
7° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli 458 APAC
best season
7° in Abu Dhabi Race-1 2014
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Japan
Cornes Shiba
team
166
race number
9
position
11.00
points
career
10
5
1
4.17%
2
16.67%
3
20.83%
4
8.33%
5
4.17%
6
8.33%
7
8.33%
8
0%
9
4.17%
10
0%
position
1
4
5
2
1
2
2
0
1
0
driver
results
podium finishes
41.67%
Finishes outside top ten
4.17%
Top ten finishes
75%
retirements
20.83%
personal
performance
Wins
4.17%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
8.33%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
02 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
and
Choi
Secure
Back-to-Back
Victories
at
Fuji
02 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
and
Choi
Crowned
Champions
of
Race
1
at
Fuji
Speedway
01 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Race
1
at
Fuji
Postponed
Due
to
Dense
Fog
VIEW ALL THE NEWS
standings
car
news