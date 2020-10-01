Logo

    Martin Burrowes

    • CAN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    12.39
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    409.00
    points overall
    33
    race contested
    • 127 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2018, 458 Challenge North America
      best season
    • 10° in COTA Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 1
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale
      team
    • 46
      race number
    • 2
      position
    • 135.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    23 times out of 33
    69.7%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 33
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    32 times out of 33
    96.97%
    retirements
    1 times out of 33
    3.03%

    personal performance

    Wins
    9 times out of 33
    27.27%
    pole positions
    5 times out of 33
    15.15%
    fastest laps
    6 times out of 33
    18.18%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    27.27%
    2
    18.18%
    3
    24.24%
    4
    6.06%
    5
    6.06%
    6
    6.06%
    7
    3.03%
    8
    3.03%
    9
    3.03%
    10
    0%
    position
    9
    6
    8
    2
    2
    2
    1
    1
    1
    0
