The turbo engine, a 3.9 litre, 670 hp V8, delivers the torque and power
you expect from this exceptional racing style car.
2Aerodynamics
Aerodynamics with style
3Dynamics
In the driver’s hands
The Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo launches a brand new feature for the Ferrari flagship brand, the option for the driver to modify the car's front load independently of the rear load, with continuous balance control without changing the car's height.
4Interior
New interior
for the 488 Challenge Evo
The racing spirit is evident in the interior starting with the steering wheel based on the experience gained with the FXX-K Evo and the 488 GTE winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.