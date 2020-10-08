Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jesus Mendoza, Ferrari Challenge Driver
    1standings

    Jesus Mendoza

    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    0.93
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    14.00
    points overall
    15
    race contested
    • 7 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 18th July 2021, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race-2
      last race
    • 25° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 8° in Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race-1 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of San Francisco
      team
    • 157
      race number
    • 19
      position
    • 7.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 15
    6.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    13 times out of 15
    86.67%
    finishes less than 10
    2 times out of 15
    13.33%
    retirements
    0 times out of 15
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 15
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 15
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 15
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    6.67%
    9
    0%
    10
    6.67%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    1
