Benn Godenzi, Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari Challenge Driver
Benn
GODENZI
1
standings
Benn
GODENZI
AUS
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
16
average points
0
titles
numbers
48
points overall
3
race contested
19th May 2024, Laguna Seca Race-2
last race
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge North America
Foreign Cars Italia
team
25
race number
296 Challenge
Car
15
position
17
points
Coppa Shell 488
challenge North America
Foreign Cars Italia
team
25
race number
488 Challenge Evo
Car
19
position
31
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
100%
Top ten finishes
0%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
296
Challenge
3
news
