Ferrari Challenge Driver
Tsutomu
Shimoyama
1
standings
Tsutomu
Shimoyama
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
1.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
3.00
points overall
2
race contested
7th April 2024, Suzuka Race-2
last race
9° in Suzuka Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Japan
CORNES Shiba
team
152
race number
9
position
3.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
50%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
50%
Top ten finishes
50%
retirements
50%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
50%
fastest laps
50%
2
auto
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
3
news
