Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Giuseppe Ramelli

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2015
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    7.64
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    298.00
    points overall
    39
    race contested
    • 91 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 7° in Monza Race-1 2015
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
      team
    • 172
      race number
    • 4
      position
    • 72.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    17 times out of 39
    43.59%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 39
    5.13%
    finishes less than 10
    31 times out of 39
    79.49%
    retirements
    6 times out of 39
    15.38%

    personal performance

    Wins
    4 times out of 39
    10.26%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 39
    2.56%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 39
    2.56%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    10.26%
    2
    7.69%
    3
    17.95%
    4
    10.26%
    5
    2.56%
    6
    10.26%
    7
    12.82%
    8
    5.13%
    9
    2.56%
    10
    0%
    position
    4
    3
    7
    4
    1
    4
    5
    2
    1
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • News
    • Media Gallery