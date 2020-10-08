Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    Hanno Laskowski

    • GER
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    2.68
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    51.00
    points overall
    19
    race contested
    • 26 in 2020 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 7° in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge Europe
    • Riller & Schnauck
      team
    • 85
      race number
    • 14
      position
    • 16.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 19
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 19
    15.79%
    finishes less than 10
    13 times out of 19
    68.42%
    retirements
    5 times out of 19
    26.32%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 19
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 19
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 19
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    5.26%
    5
    10.53%
    6
    21.05%
    7
    15.79%
    8
    0%
    9
    15.79%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    2
    4
    3
    0
    3
    0
