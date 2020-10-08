Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Thomas Gostner

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    11
    seasons
    career
    4.41
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    458.50
    points overall
    104
    race contested
    • 92 in 2019 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2021, Misano Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in 2015,2020, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Monza Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    10 times out of 104
    9.62%
    finishes greater than 10
    28 times out of 104
    26.92%
    finishes less than 10
    64 times out of 104
    61.54%
    retirements
    12 times out of 104
    11.54%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 104
    0.96%
    pole positions
    3 times out of 104
    2.88%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 104
    1.92%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    0.96%
    2
    2.88%
    3
    5.77%
    4
    6.73%
    5
    8.65%
    6
    12.5%
    7
    5.77%
    8
    5.77%
    9
    9.62%
    10
    2.88%
    position
    1
    3
    6
    7
    9
    13
    6
    6
    10
    3
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news
    • media gallery