Ferrari Challenge Driver
Gabriele
BINI
1
standings
Gabriele
BINI
ITA
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
7
average points
0
titles
numbers
14
points overall
2
race contested
28th July 2024, Paul Ricard Race-2
last race
2° in Paul Ricard Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli 488
challenge Europe
CDP - Eureka Competition
team
299
race number
488 Challenge Evo
Car
11
position
14
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
50%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
50%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
50%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
Ferrari
488
Challenge
Evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
7 days
Ferrari Challenge North America
Ferrari
Challenge
Is
Sonoma
Bound
8 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Ferrari
Challenge
Europe:
one
hand
on
the
title
for
Altoè
and
Hassid
12 Aug
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Ferrari
Challenge
Japan:
Uchida
champion
with
one
race
to
spare
All
of
Ferrari’s
Corso
Pilota
courses
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
standings
car
news