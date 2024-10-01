Face-to-face with Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli champion

Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) took the Trofeo Pirelli title in the British series, beating his season-long rival, 2023 champion and teammate Andrew Morrow. The contest was decided at Silverstone, in Race-1, during the final round of the year. Yates finished on a high note with two wins, two poles, and two fastest laps. His rookie season has been one of continuous improvement, with eight consecutive pole positions, five wins, and six fastest laps.

How does it feel to be the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK champion?

“It’s a really lovely feeling. The last round at Silverstone was quite a stressful race. There was loads of pressure, and I wanted to win so I could approach the second race more relaxed and enjoy myself. I aimed to secure another pole position to make it eight in a row. It’s an incredible feeling to be the Ferrari Challenge champion.”

At the start of the season, did you believe it would be possible to achieve this goal?

"I tested the car for the first time, and when comparing the times to the previous year, I saw I was one second faster: I knew I could stay up front with the strongest drivers. Until the second weekend, I hadn’t really considered winning the championship. I knew that Andrew Morrow and the other drivers were quick, but at the start of round two, I realised I could be among the leaders.”

Morrow has been your rival this season. What was it like competing against the 2023 champion?

“Andrew is an excellent driver, very fast, and he also competes in the European series. He was the defending champion, but we were also in the same team, sharing the same pit all year, side by side. It was a bit different from what I’m used to. He’s a great guy and an excellent driver who can perform exceptionally well. He kept me on my toes and put me under pressure, especially in the Silverstone finale, where he was on top form.”

Thomas Fleming was your coach: what was it like working with him?

“Thomas is an exceptional coach. He is the current Finali Mondiali champion. I have worked with several coaches before, but Thomas can analyse the data and details to understand my driving skills and help me improve, which he has done consistently, weekend after weekend. I have to thank him: he is an extraordinary coach and driver.”

The highlight of this season?

“Probably two: I had never been to Oulton Park, and when I arrived for the first day of testing, it was quite daunting because it’s a dangerous track with no margin for error. I had a fantastic race and built a significant lead, but unfortunately, a small problem prevented me from finishing. I also enjoyed the Donington track, where I had a 12-second lead. They were the season’s two highlights.”