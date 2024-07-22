Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Luigi
COLUCCIO
1
standings
Luigi
Coluccio
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
6
average points
0
titles
numbers
24
points overall
4
race contested
28th July 2024, Paul Ricard Race-2
last race
5° in Portimao Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge Europe
Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI
team
13
race number
296 Challenge
Car
8
position
24
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
50%
5
25%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
75%
retirements
25%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
8 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Ferrari
Challenge
Europe:
one
hand
on
the
title
for
Altoè
and
Hassid
01 Aug
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Eight
499P
Modificatas
at
Paul
Ricard
28 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Comments
of
Race-2
winners
at
Paul
Ricard
All
of
Ferrari’s
Corso
Pilota
courses
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
Discover the courses
standings
car
news