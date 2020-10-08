Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Brian Kaminskey, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA.
    1standings

    Brian Kaminskey

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    6.33
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    152.00
    points overall
    24
    race contested
    • 105 in 2018 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 30th November -0001, Watkins Glen International Race-1
      last race
    • 4° in 2018, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 9° in Daytona Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 2
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Long Island
      team
    • 71
      race number
    • 12
      position
    • 0.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    16 times out of 24
    66.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 24
    8.33%
    finishes less than 10
    7 times out of 24
    29.17%
    retirements
    2 times out of 24
    8.33%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 24
    8.33%
    pole positions
    4 times out of 24
    16.67%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 24
    12.5%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    8.33%
    2
    0%
    3
    12.5%
    4
    0%
    5
    12.5%
    6
    16.67%
    7
    20.83%
    8
    4.17%
    9
    4.17%
    10
    8.33%
    position
    2
    0
    3
    0
    3
    4
    5
    1
    1
    2
