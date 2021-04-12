Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge NA Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Jeffrey Nunberg

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    1.11
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    10.00
    points overall
    9
    race contested
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 8° in Watkins Glen International Race-2 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      team
    • 141
      race number
    • 18
      position
    • 10.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    6 times out of 9
    66.67%
    finishes less than 10
    3 times out of 9
    33.33%
    retirements
    0 times out of 9
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 9
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    11.11%
    8
    11.11%
    9
    11.11%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    1
    0
