Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Luca
ENGSTLER
1
standings
Luca
ENGSTLER
GER
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
9.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
19.00
points overall
2
race contested
2nd June 2024, Balaton Race-2
last race
4° in Balaton Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge Europe
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
team
6
race number
296 Challenge
driverdataalt.car
7
position
19.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
50%
4
50%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
50%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
Ferrari
296
Challenge
Discover more
2
news
LATEST NEWS
06 Jun
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Reports
from
the
Balaton
paddock
02 Jun
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Race-2
winners’
comments
at
Balaton
02 Jun
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Altoè’s
encore
at
Balaton.
First
win
for
Ritzi
VIEW ALL NEWS
All
of
Ferrari’s
Corso
Pilota
courses
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
Discover the courses
standings
news