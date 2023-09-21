Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver

Hendrik VIOL

1standings

Hendrik VIOL

  • CZE
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
4.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
9.00
points overall
2
race contested
  • 16th July 2023, Estoril Race-2
    last race
  • 9° in Estoril Race-1 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Trofeo Pirelli AM
    challenge Europe
  • Scuderia Praha
    team
  • 92
    race number
  • 16
    position
  • 9.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
50%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
50%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0

driver results

podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
