Logo Content

Ferrari Challenge Driver

1standings

roger monteforte

  • USA
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
0
average points
0
titles
numbers
0.00
points overall
2
race contested
  • 5th March 2023, Homestead-Miami Race-2
    last race

current season

  • Coppa Shell
    challenge North America
  • Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    team
  • 101
    race number
  • 19
    position
  • 0.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
100%
Top ten finishes
0%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
  • standings
  • news