Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Fons Scheltema

    • 1957-06-17
      born
    • NLD
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2005
    debut year
    17
    seasons
    career
    6.18
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    1525.50
    points overall
    247
    race contested
    • 151 in 2014 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2014, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 9° in Silverstone Race-1 2005
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge Europe
    • Kessel Racing
      team
    • 177
      race number
    • 3
      position
    • 98.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    45 times out of 247
    18.22%
    finishes greater than 10
    61 times out of 247
    24.7%
    finishes less than 10
    170 times out of 247
    68.83%
    retirements
    16 times out of 247
    6.48%

    personal performance

    Wins
    5 times out of 247
    2.02%
    pole positions
    7 times out of 247
    2.83%
    fastest laps
    12 times out of 247
    4.86%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    2.02%
    2
    6.48%
    3
    9.72%
    4
    10.53%
    5
    8.91%
    6
    8.91%
    7
    7.29%
    8
    5.67%
    9
    3.64%
    10
    5.67%
    position
    5
    16
    24
    26
    22
    22
    18
    14
    9
    14
    Discover more
    • standings
    • Car
    • News
    • Media Gallery