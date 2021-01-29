Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Driver Joe Sposato
    1standings

    Joe Sposato

    • 1949-05-25
      born
    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    6.5
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    52.00
    points overall
    8
    race contested
    • 30 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 2nd May 2021, Sonoma Raceway Race-2
      last race
    • 11° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 8° in COTA Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Beverly Hills
      team
    • 182
      race number
    • 16
      position
    • 12.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 8
    12.5%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 8
    12.5%
    finishes less than 10
    7 times out of 8
    87.5%
    retirements
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 8
    12.5%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    12.5%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    12.5%
    5
    12.5%
    6
    12.5%
    7
    25%
    8
    12.5%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    0
    0
    1
    1
    1
    2
    1
    0
    0
