Ferrari Challenge Driver
Lisa
Clark
1
standings
Lisa
Clark
USA
country
ferrari challenge
2017
debut year
4
seasons
career
3.93
average points
2
titles won
numbers
236.00
points overall
60
race contested
94 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM North America
best season for points won
12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
last race
6° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM North America
best season
8° in Laguna Seca Race-2 2017
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge North America
Ferrari Of Beverly Hills
team
127
race number
6
position
45.00
points
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Europe
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
team
130
race number
21
position
2.00
points
driver
results
podium finishes
7 times out of 60
11.67%
finishes greater than 10
15 times out of 60
25%
finishes less than 10
43 times out of 60
71.67%
retirements
2 times out of 60
3.33%
personal
performance
Wins
2 times out of 60
3.33%
pole positions
1 times out of 60
1.67%
fastest laps
1 times out of 60
1.67%
career
10
5
1
3.33%
2
1.67%
3
6.67%
4
3.33%
5
8.33%
6
6.67%
7
6.67%
8
11.67%
9
8.33%
10
15%
position
2
1
4
2
5
4
4
7
5
9
2
car
Ferrari
488
Challenge
EVO
3
news
LATEST NEWS
13 Sep
Corse Clienti
Champions
Crowned
as
Ferrari
Challenge
Concludes
at
Road
America
16 Jun
Corse Clienti
Over
forty
Ferraris
on
track
and
fans
in
the
stands
at
Valencia
06 Mar
Corse Clienti
All
Ferrari
Challenge
titles
awarded,
everything
set
for
the
Finali
Mondiali
