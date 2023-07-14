Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver

Kazutaka MIURA

Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
1standings

Kazutaka MIURA

  • JPN
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
14
average points
0
titles
numbers
28.00
points overall
2
race contested
  • 16th July 2023, Suzuka Race-2
    last race
  • 1° in Suzuka Race-1 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Coppa Shell
    challenge Japan
  • Cornes Osaka
    team
  • 104
    race number
  • 7
    position
  • 28.00
    points

career

10
5
1
50%
2
0%
3
50%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
50%
pole positions
50%
fastest laps
50%
Discover more