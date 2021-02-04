    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Philipp Baron driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - ITA
    Philipp Baron

    • 1986-04-07
      born
    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2015
    debut year
    11
    seasons
    career
    13.09
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    2055.00
    points overall
    157
    race contested
    • 217 in 2007 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th October 2017, Finale Mondiale Trofeo Pirelli
      last race
    • 1° in 2010, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 2° in Misano Race-2 2005
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    84 times out of 157
    53.5%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 157
    1.91%
    finishes less than 10
    138 times out of 157
    87.9%
    retirements
    16 times out of 157
    10.19%

    personal performance

    Wins
    43 times out of 157
    27.39%
    pole positions
    20 times out of 157
    12.74%
    fastest laps
    39 times out of 157
    24.84%

    career

    60
    40
    20
    1
    27.39%
    2
    15.92%
    3
    16.56%
    4
    8.92%
    5
    10.83%
    6
    4.46%
    7
    1.27%
    8
    3.18%
    9
    2.55%
    10
    3.18%
    position
    43
    25
    26
    14
    17
    7
    2
    5
    4
    5
