Ferrari Challenge Driver
Cameron
CAMPBELL
1
standings
Cameron
CAMPBELL
AUS
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
0.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
1
points overall
2
race contested
28th July 2024, Paul Ricard Race-2
last race
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Europe
Ferrari Richmond
team
33
race number
296 Challenge
Car
22
position
1
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
100%
Top ten finishes
0%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
3
news
LATEST NEWS
7 days
Ferrari Challenge North America
Ferrari
Challenge
Is
Sonoma
Bound
8 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Ferrari
Challenge
Europe:
one
hand
on
the
title
for
Altoè
and
Hassid
12 Aug
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Ferrari
Challenge
Japan:
Uchida
champion
with
one
race
to
spare
