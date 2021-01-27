Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Gary Redman, driver in Ferrari Challenge UK - GBR
    1standings

    Gary Redman

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    11.38
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    91.00
    points overall
    8
    race contested
    • 78 in 2019 Coppa Shell UK
      best season for points won
    • 20th September 2020, Silverstone Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2019, Coppa Shell UK
      best season
    • 3° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    4 times out of 8
    50%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    8 times out of 8
    100%
    retirements
    1 times out of 8
    12.5%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 8
    12.5%
    pole positions
    2 times out of 8
    25%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    12.5%
    2
    12.5%
    3
    25%
    4
    12.5%
    5
    25%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    12.5%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    1
    2
    1
    2
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    • standings
    • news