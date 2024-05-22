Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Michael
MARTIN
1
standings
Michael
MARTIN
DEU
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
0
average points
0
titles
numbers
0.00
points overall
0
race contested
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
0%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
auto
Ferrari
296
Challenge
3
news
LATEST NEWS
4 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe, Balaton 2024
Race-1
winners’
comments
at
Balaton
4 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe, Balaton 2024
Altoè
and
Nussbaumer
win
first
race
at
Balaton
5 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe, Balaton 2024
Where
to
watch
the
Ferrari
Challenge
from
Balaton
