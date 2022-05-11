  • Store

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Max MUGELLI

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2000
    debut year
    7
    seasons
    career
    0
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    0.00
    points overall
    5
    race contested
    • 9th November 2008, Mugello, Finali Mondiali
      last race
    • 8° in 2002, Trofeo Pirelli
      best season
    • 3° in Imola 2002
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    5 times out of 5
    100%
    Finishes outside top ten
    0 times out of 5
    0%
    Top ten finishes
    5 times out of 5
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 5
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 5
    40%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 5
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 5
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    40%
    2
    0%
    3
    60%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    2
    0
    3
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • car
    • news