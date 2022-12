Challenge Japan



On the occasion of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2022 at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, the new Ferrari Challenge Japan calendar has been presented, a five-round national championship in the Land of the Rising Sun. For the Maranello-based manufacturer, the panorama dedicated to Corse Clienti is enriched with a second national series, adding to the British one launched for the 2019 season, as well as other regional championships.