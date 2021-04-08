ISO 20121 Sustainable management system

Ferrari Challenge Europe has successfully achieved the ISO 20121 certification, the international standard for sustainable event management, released by the certification body TÜV NORD Italia on the 2nd of April 2021.

At the date Ferrari Challenge Europe is the first ever European single-brand championship certified according to the ISO 20121 standard.

The standard applies to the design, organization and execution of the championship and it is the evidence of the commitment of Ferrari S.p.A. – Ente Attività Sportive GT to implement a responsible management system integrated with the five pillars of the Ferrari Group's sustainability strategy.

Environmental, social and economic impact aspects have been carefully analyzed, also in order to involve and influence all the stakeholders (employees, suppliers, circuits, consultants, drivers, team/dealers, guests, media, sponsors and local community).

The sustainable management of the championship includes, by way of non-exhaustive example, the assessment of the following aspects:

Waste sorting and recycling of materials (Circular Economy);

Energy efficiency;

Mobility and Logistics;

Accessibility of persons with disabilities;

Diversity and inclusion;

Fight against food waste;

Community development and economic legacy.

In addition, the Ente Attività Sportive GT expressly refer in its sustainability policy to the broader United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (Sustainable Development Goals - UN).