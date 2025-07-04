Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
H
i
r
o
y
a
s
u
S
a
h
a
r
a
1
standings
H
i
r
o
y
a
s
u
S
a
h
a
r
a
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2025
debut year
1
seasons
career
6.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
13
points overall
2
race contested
22nd June 2025, Fuji Race-2
last race
3° in Fuji Race-1 2025
first top 10
c
u
r
r
e
n
t
s
e
a
s
o
n
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Japan
CORNES NAGOYA
team
116
race number
296 Challenge
Car
7
position
13
points
c
a
r
e
e
r
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
50%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
50%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
d
r
i
v
e
r
r
e
s
u
l
t
s
podium finishes
50%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
p
e
r
s
o
n
a
l
p
e
r
f
o
r
m
a
n
c
e
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
50%
2
Car
f
e
r
r
a
r
i
2
9
6
c
h
a
l
l
e
n
g
e
3
news
LATEST NEWS
A
l
l
o
f
F
e
r
r
a
r
i
’
s
C
o
r
s
o
P
i
l
o
t
a
c
o
u
r
s
e
s
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
