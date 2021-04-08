SUSTAINABLE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

ISO 20121 Sustainable Management System

On February 20th 2023, for the first time in its history, the Ferrari Challenge North America achieved the ISO 20121 certification, the international standard for sustainable event management, issued by the certification body TÜV NORD Italia.

Thus, it became the first ever american one-make racing car championship certified under the ISO 20121 sustainable event management system.

The standard applies in the design, planning and execution of the Ferrari Challenge North America 2023. It demonstrates Ferrari North America’s commitment to implementing a responsible management system, integrating it with the five pillars of Ferrari S.p.A.’s sustainability strategy.

Environmental, social, and economic impact characteristics were analyzed, also to involve and influence all stakeholders (staff, suppliers, circuits, drivers, teams, dealers, guests, media, sponsors, and the local community).

In continuity with Ferrari S.p.A.’s commitment to sustainable development, the Ferrari Challenge North America will implement the values and principles set out in the ISO 20121 Sustainable Development Policy during the 2023 season.

In addition, Ferrari North America wanted to explicitly refer to the broader United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals in its sustainability policy.