Ferrari Challenge Driver
Antoine
Gittany
1
standings
Antoine
Gittany
AUS
country
ferrari challenge
2025
debut year
1
seasons
career
16.75
average points
0
titles
numbers
67
points overall
4
race contested
6th April 2025, Phillip Island Race-2
last race
1° in Bathurst Race-1 2025
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge Australasia
Ferrari Sydney
team
22
race number
488 Challenge Evo
Car
1
position
67
points
career
10
5
1
100%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
100%
pole positions
100%
fastest laps
75%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
3
news
LATEST NEWS
06 Apr
Ferrari Challenge Australasia
Winners’
comments
at
Phillip
Island
06 Apr
Ferrari Challenge Australasia
Gittany
and
Cheng
win
in
Phillip
Island
in
Race
2
05 Apr
Ferrari Challenge Australasia
Ferrari
Challenge
Australasia
excites
at
Phillip
Island
in
Race
1
