    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    David Gostner, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - Italy.
    1standings

    David Gostner

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    9
    seasons
    career
    8.68
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    495.00
    points overall
    57
    race contested
    • 180 in 2013 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2021, Misano Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2013, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 7° in Monza Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    19 times out of 57
    33.33%
    finishes greater than 10
    10 times out of 57
    17.54%
    finishes less than 10
    43 times out of 57
    75.44%
    retirements
    5 times out of 57
    8.77%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 57
    3.51%
    pole positions
    3 times out of 57
    5.26%
    fastest laps
    6 times out of 57
    10.53%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    3.51%
    2
    14.04%
    3
    15.79%
    4
    14.04%
    5
    8.77%
    6
    8.77%
    7
    5.26%
    8
    3.51%
    9
    1.75%
    10
    0%
    position
    2
    8
    9
    8
    5
    5
    3
    2
    1
    0
