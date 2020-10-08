Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Lance Cawley

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    3.78
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    238.00
    points overall
    63
    race contested
    • 58 in 2019 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in 2019, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 9° in Sonoma Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Atlanta
      team
    • 176
      race number
    • 2
      position
    • 105.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    8 times out of 63
    12.7%
    finishes greater than 10
    22 times out of 63
    34.92%
    finishes less than 10
    39 times out of 63
    61.9%
    retirements
    2 times out of 63
    3.17%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 63
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 63
    0%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 63
    1.59%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    4.76%
    3
    7.94%
    4
    4.76%
    5
    3.17%
    6
    7.94%
    7
    6.35%
    8
    7.94%
    9
    9.52%
    10
    9.52%
    position
    0
    3
    5
    3
    2
    5
    4
    5
    6
    6
