Ferrari Challenge Driver

Hironori NOZAKI

1standings

hironori nozaki

  • JPN
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
1
average points
0
titles
numbers
2.00
points overall
2
race contested
  • 2nd July 2023, Fuji Race-2
    last race
  • 9° in Fuji Race-1 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Coppa Shell AM
    challenge Japan
  • Gran Testa Nagano
    team
  • 120
    race number
  • 8
    position
  • 2.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
50%
9
50%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0

driver results

podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
