Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Tadao
Uematsu
1
standings
Tadao
Uematsu
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2025
debut year
1
seasons
career
11.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
23
points overall
2
race contested
6th April 2025, Suzuka Race-2
last race
2° in Suzuka Race-1 2025
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge Japan
Cornes Shiba
team
16
race number
488 Challenge Evo
Car
2
position
23
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
50%
3
50%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
296
challenge
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
06 Apr
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Comments
from
the
Race
2
podium
at
Suzuka
06 Apr
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Isozaki
Claims
First
Victory
of
the
Season;
Kim
Delivers
Second
Consecutive
Win
05 Apr
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Comments
from
the
Race
1
podium
at
Suzuka
VIEW ALL NEWS
All
of
Ferrari’s
Corso
Pilota
courses
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
Discover the courses
standings
car
news