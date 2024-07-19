Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Melissa
KOZYRA
1
standings
Melissa
KOZYRA
USA
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
25
average points
0
titles
numbers
50
points overall
2
race contested
14th July 2024, Watkins Glen Race-2
last race
7° in Watkins Glen Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge North America
Ferrari of Naples
team
108
race number
296 Challenge
Car
15
position
50
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
50%
7
50%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
50%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
3
news
LATEST NEWS
18 Jul
Ferrari Challenge UK
Fourth
round
of
Ferrari
Challenge
UK
at
Donington
15 Jul
Ferrari Challenge UK
Morrow
on
the
climb
at
Goodwood
with
the
296
Challenge
15 Jul
Ferrari Challenge North America
Ferrari
Challenge
North
America
Releases
2025
Schedule
