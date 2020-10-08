Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Anthony Decarlo, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA.
    1standings

    Anthony Decarlo

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    1.33
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    28.00
    points overall
    21
    race contested
    • 11 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 18° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 7° in Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Palm Beach
      team
    • 100
      race number
    • 12
      position
    • 17.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    12 times out of 21
    57.14%
    finishes less than 10
    10 times out of 21
    47.62%
    retirements
    0 times out of 21
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 21
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    9.52%
    7
    4.76%
    8
    14.29%
    9
    9.52%
    10
    9.52%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    2
    1
    3
    2
    2
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news