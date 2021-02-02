Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Manuela Gostner, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - ITA
    1standings

    Manuela Gostner

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2014
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    3.52
    average points
    2
    titles won
    numbers
    215.00
    points overall
    61
    race contested
    • 47 in 2017 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 17th February 2019, Bahrain International Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 11° in 2017, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 10° in Brno Race-2 2014
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    6 times out of 61
    9.84%
    finishes greater than 10
    22 times out of 61
    36.07%
    finishes less than 10
    32 times out of 61
    52.46%
    retirements
    6 times out of 61
    9.84%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 61
    1.64%
    pole positions
    3 times out of 61
    4.92%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 61
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    1.64%
    2
    4.92%
    3
    3.28%
    4
    3.28%
    5
    11.48%
    6
    3.28%
    7
    6.56%
    8
    0%
    9
    6.56%
    10
    11.48%
    position
    1
    3
    2
    2
    7
    2
    4
    0
    4
    7
