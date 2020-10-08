Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Guy Fawe

    • BEL
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    3.39
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    91.50
    points overall
    27
    race contested
    • 33 in 2019 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 11° in 2019,2020, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 10° in Spa-Francorchamps Race-2 2018
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge Europe
    • Scuderia FMA
      team
    • 120
      race number
    • 8
      position
    • 39.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 27
    3.7%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 27
    3.7%
    finishes less than 10
    21 times out of 27
    77.78%
    retirements
    3 times out of 27
    11.11%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 27
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 27
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 27
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    3.7%
    5
    7.41%
    6
    33.33%
    7
    7.41%
    8
    7.41%
    9
    11.11%
    10
    7.41%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    2
    9
    2
    2
    3
    2
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • News
    • Media Gallery