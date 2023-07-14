Ferrari logo
PRESS
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Ruslan
SADREEV
1
standings
Ruslan
SADREEV
GRN
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
1.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
3.00
points overall
2
race contested
16th July 2023, Estoril Race-2
last race
7° in Estoril Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Europe
Scuderia Praha
team
77
race number
24
position
3.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
50%
8
0%
9
0%
10
50%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
6 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Reports
from
the
Estoril
paddock
16 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Comments
from
Trofeo
Pirelli
Race-2
podium
at
Estoril
16 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Double
win
for
Fleming
and
Sartingen
in
Estoril
