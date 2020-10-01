Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Nobuhiro Imada, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - Japan.
    1standings

    Nobuhiro Imada

    • JPN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    10.92
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    142.00
    points overall
    13
    race contested
    • 119 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli AM APAC
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2020, Bahrain International Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli AM APAC
      best season
    • 4° in Sepang Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    9 times out of 13
    69.23%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 13
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    12 times out of 13
    92.31%
    retirements
    0 times out of 13
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 13
    7.69%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 13
    7.69%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 13
    7.69%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    7.69%
    2
    7.69%
    3
    53.85%
    4
    23.08%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    1
    7
    3
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news
    • media gallery