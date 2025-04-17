Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Fedor
Samorukov
1
standings
Fedor
Samorukov
GBR
country
ferrari challenge
2025
debut year
1
seasons
career
0
average points
0
titles
numbers
0
points overall
0
race contested
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
0%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
01 Oct 2024
Ferrari Challenge UK
Face-to-face
with
Ferrari
Challenge
UK
Trofeo
Pirelli
champion
01 Oct 2024
Ferrari Challenge UK
Face-to-face
with
the
Coppa
Shell
champion
of
the
Ferrari
Challenge
UK
24 Sep 2024
Ferrari Challenge UK, Ferrari Challenge Japan
Regional
series
champions
VIEW ALL NEWS
