    Ernst Kirchmayr

    • AUT
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    9.75
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    507.00
    points overall
    52
    race contested
    • 119 in 2020 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2020, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 6° in Spa-Francorchamps Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge Europe
    • Baron Motorsport
      team
    • 109
      race number
    • 1
      position
    • 151.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    28 times out of 52
    53.85%
    finishes greater than 10
    4 times out of 52
    7.69%
    finishes less than 10
    44 times out of 52
    84.62%
    retirements
    4 times out of 52
    7.69%

    personal performance

    Wins
    12 times out of 52
    23.08%
    pole positions
    10 times out of 52
    19.23%
    fastest laps
    7 times out of 52
    13.46%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    23.08%
    2
    19.23%
    3
    11.54%
    4
    7.69%
    5
    7.69%
    6
    7.69%
    7
    3.85%
    8
    1.92%
    9
    1.92%
    10
    0%
    position
    12
    10
    6
    4
    4
    4
    2
    1
    1
    0
