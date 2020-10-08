Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Willem Van Der Vorm

    • MON
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    8
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    192.00
    points overall
    24
    race contested
    • 58 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 6° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 7° in Autodromo di Imola Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Scuderia Monte-Carlo
      team
    • 182
      race number
    • 1
      position
    • 122.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    11 times out of 24
    45.83%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 24
    4.17%
    finishes less than 10
    22 times out of 24
    91.67%
    retirements
    1 times out of 24
    4.17%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 24
    12.5%
    pole positions
    5 times out of 24
    20.83%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 24
    8.33%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    12.5%
    2
    20.83%
    3
    12.5%
    4
    16.67%
    5
    4.17%
    6
    12.5%
    7
    8.33%
    8
    4.17%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    3
    5
    3
    4
    1
    3
    2
    1
    0
    0
