Ferrari Challenge UK
Navarra
25-27 April 2025
1
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
488
challenge
evo
2
Circuit Info
Turns
Location
Los Arcos
Spain
Race Distance
3933 m
Race Time
30 minutes
3
DRIVERS
CHALLENGE
UK
DRIVERS
GBR
Stuart
MARSTON
15
Maranello Sales · UK
GBR
Steven
DOPSON
74
Dick Lovett Swindon · UK
GBR
Darren
HOWELL
5
JCT600 Leeds · UK
GBR
Gilbert
YATES
11
Charles Hurst · UK
GBR
Pranav
VANGALA
29
HR Owen · UK
GBR
Paul
Simmerson
77
Graypaul Birmingham · UK
GBR
Peter
HUNTER
82
Stratstone Manchester · UK
GBR
Mike
DEWHIRST
78
Dick Lovett Swindon · UK
GBR
Lucky
Khera
24
Graypaul Birmingham · UK
GBR
Gary
Redman
22
Graypaul Nottingham · UK
MAS
Haymandhra
PILLAI
19
Jardine Colchester · UK
GBR
Andrew
MORROW
4
Charles Hurst · EU
1
Charles Hurst · UK
4
Charles Hurst · FM
GBR
Robert
REES
8
Dick Lovett Swindon · UK
GBR
Ajay
LITT
88
Carrs Exeter · UK
GBR
Lee
Frost
98
Graypaul Birmingham · UK
GBR
John
Dhillon
151
Graypaul Nottingham · EU
61
Graypaul Nottingham · UK
151
Graypaul Nottingham · FM
GBR
Thomas
Fleming
73
HR Owen · UK
All
of
Ferrari’s
Corso
Pilota
courses
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
