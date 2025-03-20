Ferrari logo
    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Felix Hirsiger

    1standings

    Felix Hirsiger

    • SUI
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2025
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    0
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    0
    points overall
    0
    race contested

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    podium finishes
    0%
    Finishes outside top ten
    0%
    Top ten finishes
    0%
    retirements
    0%

    Wins
    0%
    pole positions
    0%
    fastest laps
    0%
