    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Yahn Bernier, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
    1standings

    Yahn Bernier

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    3.04
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    73.00
    points overall
    24
    race contested
    • 28 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 10° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 5° in Road Atlanta Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari Of Seattle
      team
    • 132
      race number
    • 7
      position
    • 45.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 24
    8.33%
    finishes greater than 10
    6 times out of 24
    25%
    finishes less than 10
    18 times out of 24
    75%
    retirements
    0 times out of 24
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 24
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 24
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 24
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    8.33%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    16.67%
    6
    8.33%
    7
    12.5%
    8
    4.17%
    9
    16.67%
    10
    8.33%
    position
    0
    2
    0
    0
    4
    2
    3
    1
    4
    2
